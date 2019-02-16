Home

Charles S. Zeiler & Son, Inc.
6224 Eastern Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
(410) 276-3588
Marie Greaver
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Charles S. Zeiler & Son, Inc.
6224 Eastern Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Charles S. Zeiler & Son, Inc.
6224 Eastern Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Church
Marie Anna Greaver
On February 14, 2019, Marie Anna (nee Brendel) Greaver, age 92, beloved wife of the late Albert Greaver; cherished mother of Albert Greaver, Jr. and his wife Linda, William Greaver and his wife Marie, Rose Kolb and her husband Ron and the late Charles Greaver; cherished sister of the late Rose Kraeger; beloved grandmother of Nicholas, Matthew, Tina, Tara and predeceased by her grandchildren Daniel and Joseph; she is also survived by eight great grandchildren.Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Charles S. Zeiler and Son Funeral Home, 6224 Eastern Ave., Baltimore, MD 21224 on Sunday, February 17, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 pm. A funeral mass will be celebrated at the Our Lady of Fatima Church on Monday, February, 18, 2019 at 10 am with interment to follow at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to BARCS, 301 Stockholm Street, Baltimore, MD 21230.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019
