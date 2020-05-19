Marie Bertoli MURRAY
On May 18, 2020, Marie Bertoli Murray, beloved wife of the late Alfred Hollis Murray, dear sister of Irene Bertoli Mansfield. Also survived by cousins in New Jersey, New York and Como, Italy.

Service and interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gilchrist, 11311 McCormick Rd., Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. Arrangements by the family owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mitchell Wiedefeld Funeral
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
May 18, 2020
We are sorry to hear about Maries passing. She is in Gods good hands and graces. We will keep you in our prayers.
Lee Rock
Friend
