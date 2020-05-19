Or Copy this URL to Share

On May 18, 2020, Marie Bertoli Murray, beloved wife of the late Alfred Hollis Murray, dear sister of Irene Bertoli Mansfield. Also survived by cousins in New Jersey, New York and Como, Italy.



Service and interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gilchrist, 11311 McCormick Rd., Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. Arrangements by the family owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.



