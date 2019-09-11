Home

Lasting Tributes
814 Bestgate Road
Annapolis, MD 21401
410-897-4852
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Marie Craig


1925 - 2019
Marie Craig Notice
Marie Augusta Craig, 94, of Chester, Maryland and formerly of Baltimore City passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019. She was born on June 16, 1925 in Baltimore City to Joseph and Anastazya (Majerowicz) Ambrozewicz. She was raised in Southeast Baltimore with her siblings, Rose, Agnes, Joseph and William.

In 1940, Marie graduated from Holy Rosary School. After her schooling, she married Robert Hetrick Craig on July 13, 1946. Marie was an enthusiastic and avid Baltimore Orioles fan!

Marie was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sisters, one brother and one dear friend, Thomas Romey.. She is survived by her sons; Robert J. (Thelma C.) and Ronald C. (Marian K.) Craig; grandchildren: Melissa A. and Robert P. Craig; great-grandson, Hunter R. Craig; brother, William Ambrozewicz;

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marie's name to Compass Regional Hospice, 255 Comet Drive, Centreville MD 21617. A visitation will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Lasting Tributes Cremation & Funeral Care, 814 Bestgate Road, Annapolis, MD 21401 from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm. Marie's funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Lasting Tributes beginning at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Baltimore. Online condolences may be made at www.LastingTributesFuneralCare.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 11, 2019
