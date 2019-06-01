Home

On May 29, 2019, Marie Codd Crook (nee Cook), wife of the late David Crook; devoted mother of Shannon Scagnelli and her husband Casey; loving sister of Marilyn Buedel, Gil Cook, Grace Fuqua, and the late Carolyn Benson. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.The family will receive friends at Our Lady of Grace Parish, Parkton, on Wednesday, June 5th, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM, where a Memorial Service will be celebrated on Thursday, 10 AM. Inurnment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Our Lady of Grace Parish, 18310 Middletown Rd., Parkton, MD 21120.
Published in Baltimore Sun from June 1 to June 2, 2019
