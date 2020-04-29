|
Marie Cundiff, age 92, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away on April 26, 2020 at Forest Hill Health & Rehabilitation Center in Forest Hill, Maryland. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, she was the daughter of Frank and Anna (Martin) Betz and wife of the late William Leonard Cundiff. Before moving to Bel Air in 1959, she worked at Glenn L. Martin Company. She was the first female Meter Maid in the Town of Bel Air and had also worked at the bowling alley. She was a very active person within the Town of Bel Air throughout her life. She was a member of St. Margaret's Catholic Church and was a volunteer for many organizations over the years including, the Flower Society of Bel Air, Upper Chesapeake Medical Center, St. Margaret's Church, Ladies Auxiliary of Bel Air Fire Department. She loved dolls and gardening in her flower beds. She was an animal lover, a hard worker and she loved her family and friends.
Mrs. Cundiff is survived by her daughter, Bonnie Honchar and husband, Kevin; grandson, Jonathan Honchar; granddaughter, Kaylin Honchar; and furbabies, K.C., Lilly Marie, and Lightning. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Carole Shindle, Leo Betz, Madelyn Herzog, and George Betz.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Harford County, 2208 Connolly Road, Fallston, MD, 21047.
