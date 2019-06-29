Home

Marie E. Maisel, age 94, passed away peacefully on June 27, 2019. She is the wife of the late Donald Maisel; devoted mother of Ronald Bessling and the late Deborah Buffington; loving step mother of Dennis Maisel; cherished grandmother of 5 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren; sister in law of Beverly Hoerl; dear sister of Sylvia Buckner and brother of Charles Ward. Marie is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A viewing will be held at Ambrose Funeral Home of Lansdowne, 2719 Hammonds Ferry Rd. Halethorpe, MD 21227 on Sunday June 30th from 7-9pm and on Monday July 1st from 3-5pm and 7-9pm. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday July 2nd at 10am. Burial will follow at Loudon Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in Marie's memory to the . To view and sign the family's guestbook please visit
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 29, 2019
