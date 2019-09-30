|
|
Marie Elizabeth Weller died on June 24, 2019.
Marie was born in Baltimore, MD, on June 19, 1937.
She married her husband and best friend of 60 years, Ralph L Weller Jr. in 1959.
Marie is survived by her brothers, Clarence and Thomas Chaney, and
many cousins, nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held
at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A. 254 E. Main St.
Westminster, MD 21157 on Saturday Oct 5, 2019 at 11:00am followed by a burial service at The Pipe Creek Cemetery New Windsor, MD 21776
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 30, 2019