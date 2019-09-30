Home

Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services
254 E Main St
Westminster, MD 21157
(410) 848 -7575
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services
254 E Main St
Westminster, MD 21157
Marie E. Weller


1937 - 2019
Marie E. Weller Notice
Marie Elizabeth Weller died on June 24, 2019.

Marie was born in Baltimore, MD, on June 19, 1937.

She married her husband and best friend of 60 years, Ralph L Weller Jr. in 1959.

Marie is survived by her brothers, Clarence and Thomas Chaney, and

many cousins, nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held

at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A. 254 E. Main St.

Westminster, MD 21157 on Saturday Oct 5, 2019 at 11:00am followed by a burial service at The Pipe Creek Cemetery New Windsor, MD 21776
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 30, 2019
