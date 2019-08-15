|
Marie Anton Eppelman, 92, of Laurel, MD passed away peacefully on June 12, 2019 due to complications from a stroke. Marie, a first generation born American, was born in New York Mills, NY, to parents, Anton Simon Anton and Anna Moses, both from Lebanon.
Marie worked at Griffiss Air Force Base in Rome, NY from 1950 until 1965 when the base closed. She and her husband Andrew then moved to Maryland to advance their careers in Washington DC. Over the next several years, Marie worked at the Pentagon for the U.S. Air Force as a Program Analyst until her retirement in 1988. Marie, being an advocate and strong believer in early education, went on to work part time for the University of Maryland assisting with an ongoing research project focusing on children's literacy.
Marie and her husband, Andrew, were original Montpelier homeowners and were very active in helping to establish a unique family community. Following her husband's death, she joined the Montpelier Widows Group where weekly outings would consist of good food, helpful conversations and great friendships. She loved her food, especially sweets, vegetables and fruits. Her favorite restaurants were Pasta Plus, G & M (loved those crab cakes) and Spicknell's Produce -- where she always found the perfect fruits and vegetables!
In addition to being predeceased by her parents; Marie was also predeceased by her loving husband of 50 years, Andrew Eppelmann; her brother-in-law, Carl Eppelmann and sister-in-law, Joyce McNabney.
She is survived by her beloved sister Virginia Anton, of Rome, New York; her cherished neighbors and caregivers Lynne & Paul Collman (Matthew/Danielle); Pam R. Fisher and Don & Florence Jermann. She is also survived by a host of loving and devoted family members of Albany, NY and Harwinton, CT to include: Ralph (Nancy) Eppelmann, Stephen Eppelmann, John (Christine) Eppelmann, Ann Eppelmann, Jennifer (Michael) Cusack, John McNabney and several grandnieces and nephews. She is also survived by many longtime and caring Montpelier friends.
Services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Foundation ([email protected]) or to Oakland Presbyterian Church.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 15, 2019