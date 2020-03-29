Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-633-0000
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 30, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARIE O'CONNOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARIE F. O'CONNOR


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARIE F. O'CONNOR Notice
On Wednesday, March 25, 2020, MARIE F. O'CONNOR (nee Licharowicz) beloved wife of Francis "BUZZ" O'Connor, loving daughter of the late James & Frances Licharowicz, dear sister of Stanley Licharowicz and the late Johanna Horseman, sister-in-law of Helen Iardella, and the late Mary Kappel & Dorothy Bottiger. Marie is also survived by other loving relatives and friends.

DUE TO THE CURRENT STATE OF EMERGENCY, ONLY 10 PEOPLE ARE LIMITED TO THE BUILDING AT ANY TIME.

Visiting hours at Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A., 1201 Dundalk Avenue on Monday, March 30, 2020, from 3 until 6 P.M. Funeral Mass in St. Mark's Church, Fallston on Tuesday at 11 A.M. Interment in St. Joseph Church Cemetery, Fullerton. www.KFHPA.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARIE's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -