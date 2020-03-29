|
On Wednesday, March 25, 2020, MARIE F. O'CONNOR (nee Licharowicz) beloved wife of Francis "BUZZ" O'Connor, loving daughter of the late James & Frances Licharowicz, dear sister of Stanley Licharowicz and the late Johanna Horseman, sister-in-law of Helen Iardella, and the late Mary Kappel & Dorothy Bottiger. Marie is also survived by other loving relatives and friends.
DUE TO THE CURRENT STATE OF EMERGENCY, ONLY 10 PEOPLE ARE LIMITED TO THE BUILDING AT ANY TIME.
Visiting hours at Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A., 1201 Dundalk Avenue on Monday, March 30, 2020, from 3 until 6 P.M. Funeral Mass in St. Mark's Church, Fallston on Tuesday at 11 A.M. Interment in St. Joseph Church Cemetery, Fullerton. www.KFHPA.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 29, 2020