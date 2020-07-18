Marie Frances Waskiewicz (nee DePasquale) passed away on July 15, 2020. Beloved wife of Clayton W. Waskiewicz, Sr.; devoted mother of Clayton W. Waskiewicz, Jr. (Stephanie) and Lisa M. Waskiewicz; loving daughter of the late Frank and Lorraine DePasquale; dear sister of Charlene DePasquale; and dear grandmother of Ryan and Connor Waskiewicz.



Family and friends are invited to call at the family owned and operated McCULLY-POLYNIAK FUNERAL HOME, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road Pasadena, Maryland 21122 on Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. Where a funeral service will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 11 AM. Interment Cedar Hill Cemetery.



