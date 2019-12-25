Home

Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Edenwald Auditorium
800 Southerly Rd.
Towson, MD
Interment
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
2:30 PM
Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens (meet lakeside)
On December 20, 2019, Marie G. (nee Doerer), beloved wife of the late Thomas Vernon Friedman; devoted mother of Scott D. Friedman (Cathy) Robin L. Friedman (Rodman Reilly) Timothy W. Friedman and the late Wendy P. Friedman; devoted grandmother of Noah, Amber, Jordan, Nicholas, Kendall, Wyatt, Madeline, and Caroline.

Family will receive guests at Edenwald Auditorium 800 Southerly Rd. Towson, MD 21286 on December 28 at 11:00AM, followed by a Celebration of Life and reception. Friends invited to Internment at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens (meet lakeside) at 2:30. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: National Multiple Sclerosis Society 2219 York Road #302 Lutherville, MD 21093
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 25, 2019
