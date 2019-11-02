Home

Gonce Funeral Service Pa
4001 Ritchie Highway
Brooklyn, MD 21225
410-789-1800
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Gonce Funeral Service Pa
4001 Ritchie Highway
Brooklyn, MD 21225
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Gonce Funeral Service Pa
4001 Ritchie Highway
Brooklyn, MD 21225
Service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Gonce Funeral Service Pa
4001 Ritchie Highway
Brooklyn, MD 21225
Marie H. Mand

Marie H. Mand Notice
On October 29, 2019. Marie the beloved wife of the late Frank Mand Sr.; Loving mother of Doreen Schmidt, Donna Ziegenhein, Sandra Mahon, and Frank Mand Jr.; Grandmother of Randy, and Kirsten, Great Grandmother of Crystal, and Brittany, and Great great grandmother of Ricky, Leland, Daymian, Cameron, Leileana, Gabriela, and Sophia. Visit Gonce Funeral Service P.A. 4001 Ritchie Hwy Sunday 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 PM. Service Monday 11 am. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Goncefuneralservice.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 2, 2019
