On October 29, 2019. Marie the beloved wife of the late Frank Mand Sr.; Loving mother of Doreen Schmidt, Donna Ziegenhein, Sandra Mahon, and Frank Mand Jr.; Grandmother of Randy, and Kirsten, Great Grandmother of Crystal, and Brittany, and Great great grandmother of Ricky, Leland, Daymian, Cameron, Leileana, Gabriela, and Sophia. Visit Gonce Funeral Service P.A. 4001 Ritchie Hwy Sunday 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 PM. Service Monday 11 am. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Goncefuneralservice.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 2, 2019