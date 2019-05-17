|
|
Marie L. Hultquist, 85, of Naples, FL and formerly of Tamonium, MD, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019 at Avow Hospice in Naples. She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Hultquist of Naples; son, Bruce (Mary Ann) Hultquist of Abingdon, MD and his children, Rob, Trevor and Abby and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Hultquist. Memorial contributions may be made to one's favorite charity. A memorial mass will be celebrated Monday, May 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the chapel at Stella Maris, 2300 Dulaney Valley Road, Timonium, MD. For online condolences, to share memories or light a candle, please visit Marie's Tribute at www.muller-thompson.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 17 to May 19, 2019