On March 11, 2019, Marie Joan Buzzanell (nee Goshony) of Timonium, MD, aged 98 years, passed away peacefully at home. Beloved wife of the late Francis Gerard Buzzanell; devoted mother of Dr. Patrice M. Buzzanell and her husband Dr. Steven Wilson, Doreen F. Buzzanell, Dr. Charles A. Buzzanell, and William Wheeler; dear sister of the late Marilyn Reynolds; loving grandmother of Brendan Sheahan and fiancée Fawzia Rahman, Sheridan and Ashlee Sheahan, Lisette and her husband Jeremy Johns, Annie and her husband Seth McAnespie, Robyn Wilson, Michael Koehler and his wife Dr. Lauren Gormley Koehler, and the late Allison Koehler; great grandmother of Xander and Winston Johns, Desmond and Colin Koehler; also survived by many family and friends. A private memorial service will be held at a future date. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 13, 2019