On August 13, 2020, Marie Kijowski (nee Piechocki) passed away peacefully in her sleep. Beloved wife of the late Walter Kijowski, devoted mother to Kevin and Scott Edmonston, cherished grandmother of Kyle, Amber, Autumn, April, Erika and Melinda and many great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Marie is also survived by her dear brother and sister-in-laws, Mike Piechocki and his wife Valerie, the late Joseph Piechocki and his wife Cindy, the late Melvin Piechocki and the late Thomas Piechocki and his wife Patricia, also by many loving nieces and nephews, friends and family and the entire Polish community.



Everyone was Marie's friend and everyone could not help but love Marie. She was a very special lady to everyone she knew. Marie retired from Baltimore City. For a time she was the head of the Polish Festival at Rash Field and she and her husband, Walter, raised funds for the Pulaski Monument erected at Patterson Park. Marie was very active in the betterment of her Baltimore City community her entire life.



Family will receive visitors at the Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk on Monday, August 17 between the hours of 10am and 12 noon with a funeral service at noon. Interment will follow at St. Stanislaus Cemetery, 6515 Boston St, Baltimore, MD 21224.



