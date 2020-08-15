1/1
Marie Kijowski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On August 13, 2020, Marie Kijowski (nee Piechocki) passed away peacefully in her sleep. Beloved wife of the late Walter Kijowski, devoted mother to Kevin and Scott Edmonston, cherished grandmother of Kyle, Amber, Autumn, April, Erika and Melinda and many great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Marie is also survived by her dear brother and sister-in-laws, Mike Piechocki and his wife Valerie, the late Joseph Piechocki and his wife Cindy, the late Melvin Piechocki and the late Thomas Piechocki and his wife Patricia, also by many loving nieces and nephews, friends and family and the entire Polish community.

Everyone was Marie's friend and everyone could not help but love Marie. She was a very special lady to everyone she knew. Marie retired from Baltimore City. For a time she was the head of the Polish Festival at Rash Field and she and her husband, Walter, raised funds for the Pulaski Monument erected at Patterson Park. Marie was very active in the betterment of her Baltimore City community her entire life.

Family will receive visitors at the Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk on Monday, August 17 between the hours of 10am and 12 noon with a funeral service at noon. Interment will follow at St. Stanislaus Cemetery, 6515 Boston St, Baltimore, MD 21224.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Service
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk - Dundalk
Send Flowers
AUG
17
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk - Dundalk
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk - Dundalk
7110 Sollers Point Rd.
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-285-2900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved