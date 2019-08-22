Home

Marie Louise (Hess) Disney


1921 - 2019
Marie Louise (Hess) Disney Notice
Marie was born June 18, 1921 in Baltimore, MD and entered her eternal home on August 20, 2019. She was married to the love of her life, Vernon J. Disney, for 63 years and together they had two beloved children Vernon (Bonnie) and Darlene Italiano (Peter).

Marie was a devoted member of the Glen Arm Garden Club and was a master flower show judge for over 60 years. She was an avid traveler and square dancer, having the distinguished honor of dancing on a float in the Rose Bowl Parade. She was a skilled seamstress and longtime member of the Pfaff Club. She was also a past Grand Matron of the Eastern Star – Woodlawn Chapter #101.

Marie is survived by her two children, 7 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and a great-great granddaughter – all of whom were the great joys of her life. She is predeceased by her husband and youngest granddaughter, Katie.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment Highview Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to : Katie Italiano Scholarship Fund, PO Box 561, Fallston, MD 21047.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019
