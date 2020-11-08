On Wednesday morning, November 4, 2020, Sister Marie Louise Koening, SSND, beloved member of the School Sisters of Notre Dame, dear daughter of the late Anna (nee Gramer) and Victor Koenig. Predeceased by her brother Joseph Koenig. She is survived by her nephew Peter Victor Koening (Mary Edith), three grandnephews, two great-grandnieces and one great-grandnephew.



Burial will take place on Monday, November 9, 2020, at 10:30 AM in Villa Maria Cemetery, Glen Arm, MD. A Memorial Mass to celebrate the life of Sister Marie Louise will take place at a later date. Contributions in memory of Sister Marie Louise may be made to the School Sisters of Notre Dame, 6401 N. Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21212. Arrangements by the family owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.



