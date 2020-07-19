1/1
Marie Marek Jones
It is with a saddened and heavy heart to announce that Marie "Mutzie" Marek Jones, of Phoenix, MD, passed away on July 11, 2020 at the age of 73. Beloved daughter of Dr. Charles B. Marek, Sr. and Marie B. Marek, she will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 53 years, Francis Milton Jones, Jr., her children Darren Marek Jones (Jennifer Hummell Jones) and Shelby Marek Jones (Ed Repasky), and grandchildren Leah Jones, Garrett Jones and Claire Schreiber.

Marie will also be fondly remembered by her brother, Dr. Charles B. Marek, Jr. (Nancy Marek), sister Wendy Marek Wells, and by her sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, many nieces, nephews and extended family and dear friends.

Private services will be held. Celebration of Life to be announced. Memorial donations in memory of Marie can be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Research Foundation (npcf.us).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 18, 2020
Our entire Class of '65 from Roland Park Country School are stunned and deeply saddened by Mutzi's passing, She was elegant, cheerful, beautiful and kind to everyone. We all will miss her.
Susan Gelston Mink
Classmate
