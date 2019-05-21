Home

Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
Sister Marie Michelle Walsh SSND

Sister Marie Michelle Walsh SSND
On May 18, 2019 Sister Marie Michelle Walsh SSND, beloved member of the School Sisters of Notre Dame, dear daughter of the late Emma M. (nee Collins) and Joseph A. Walsh; dear sister of Joseph Walsh of Optos, CA; dear sister-in-law of Paul Mattingley of Raleigh, NC. Friends may call at Villa Assumpta, 6401 N. Charles St. Baltimore, MD 21212 on Wednesday from 3:30-5 and 6:30-8 PM. A Christian Wake Service will be held on Wednesday at 7:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Thursday at 10:00 AM at the Chapel of Villa Assumpta. Interment in Notre Dame of Maryland University Cemetery. Contributions in memory of Sister Marie Michelle may be made to the School Sisters of Notre Dame 6401 N. Charles St. Baltimore, MD 21212. Arrangements by the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 21 to May 22, 2019
