On February 22, 2020, Marie Oates, age 90, of Fallston, MD passed away. Beloved wife of the late Lt. Donald Oates (Baltimore City Fire Department); devoted mother of Donald E. Oates and Gregory G. Oates; mother-in-law of Susan Oates; loving sister of the late Joseph, Lewis, Anthony, Joan and Genieve Cerrato. Also survived by grandchildren, Christopher, Evan, and Tyler Michael Oates, London Jones; and girlfriend of son Gregory, Stephanie Schwartz. Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home in Bel Air, MD on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 1-3 and 7-9pm. Services will be held at the funeral home on Friday, February 28 at 10:00 am. Interment will take place at Bel Air Memorial Gardens in Bel Air. Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 25, 2020