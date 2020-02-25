Home

POWERED BY

Services
McComas Funeral Home - Bel Air
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 838-4040
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
Bel Air, MD
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
Bel Air, MD
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
McComas Funeral Home
Bel Air, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Oates
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Oates

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie Oates Notice
On February 22, 2020, Marie Oates, age 90, of Fallston, MD passed away. Beloved wife of the late Lt. Donald Oates (Baltimore City Fire Department); devoted mother of Donald E. Oates and Gregory G. Oates; mother-in-law of Susan Oates; loving sister of the late Joseph, Lewis, Anthony, Joan and Genieve Cerrato. Also survived by grandchildren, Christopher, Evan, and Tyler Michael Oates, London Jones; and girlfriend of son Gregory, Stephanie Schwartz. Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home in Bel Air, MD on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 1-3 and 7-9pm. Services will be held at the funeral home on Friday, February 28 at 10:00 am. Interment will take place at Bel Air Memorial Gardens in Bel Air. Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -