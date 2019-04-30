Home

Unexpectedly at home on April 28, 2019 MARIE R. FARRELL (nee Fields) of Baltimore; devoted wife of the late Joseph Clautice Farrell; loving mother of Joseph M. Farrell and his wife Flor; dear grandma of Anthony, Neil and Jack. Also survived by her extended family of nieces, nephews and friends. The family will receive friends in the LEMMON FUNERAL HOME OF DULANEY VALLEY INC. 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Road) Timonium, MD 21093 on Thursday, 2-4 & 7-9pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Immaculate Conception Church, 200 Ware Ave., Towson, MD 21204 on Friday, May 3 at 10am. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Marie's name to the , P.O. Box 744806, Atlanta, GA 30374-4806 or please visit . A guest book is available at
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019
