Marie Rose Grove of Have de Grace, MD, died on March 20, 2020, at the age of 99. She was born in New Rochelle, NY, to Maria (Sauro) and Pasquale Amoroso.
One of 14 children, Marie is survived by her sister Ann Melillo, stepson, Forrest, wife, Dianne, grandson, Jason, wife, Sharyn and two great-grandchildren, Natalie and Colin Grove. She cherished her beloved Amoroso, Breitbart, and Grove nieces and nephews, as well as her many lifelong friends.
Marie was the devoted wife of Aaron Breitbart (1969) and Warren Grove (1994). She was predeceased by siblings Jennie DiBenedetto, Rose Poccia, Josephine Continello, Frances Russo, Lena Quadrini, Michael , Frank, Anthony, and John Amoroso, Gloria Rose, Vera English and Libby Amoroso.
Unparalleled is Marie's volunteer spirit. She formulated Teen Town, a Special Needs group in her youth, and in Maryland became a volunteer at the VA hospital, the USO, Harford Memorial Hospital, (Life Member), and Grace Place Ministry at St. Patrick's Church. She was a member of Aberdeen Golden Age, NARFE, and Have de Grace Young At Heart. In 2002, Marie was honored as "Harford County's Most Beautiful People".
Marie was famous for her "speed calls" and "20 questions" and was able to converse with anyone who crossed her path. It is amazing that she could remember the many details of people's lives by making them feel incredibly special.
A mass of Resurrection will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church at a later date.
Contributions may be made to in Memory of Marie Grove or St. Patrick's Church. On line condolences may be made at www.zellmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 27, 2020