Marie S. Locke died peacefully at her home in Charlestown Retirement Community on November 15, 2020. Born Marie Theresa Stankevicz in Glen Lyon, Pennsylvania to Celia and Joseph, she is survived by her four children: Gary Hughes and wife Kathryn Harrington-Hughes, Mary Hughes and husband Gary Rowe, Joanne "Jody" Herman, Jennifer Smart and husband Tim Balfour; and by her grandchildren: Mark Hudson, Noah Herman, Lily Herman Scialom, and Adam Balfour.



Marie graduated from Mansfield State Teachers College and Penn State University. She served as a nutritionist for Hot Shoppes in Virginia, planning menus for the restaurant chain. She later became a kindergarten teacher at Fort Meade, eventually becoming the school's principal, and convincing the U.S. Army to paint the five barracks that housed it bright red. "The Little Red Schoolhouse" became the largest Army kindergarten in the world at the time.



Services are private. Her final resting place is Meadowridge Cemetery in Elkridge, Maryland alongside her late husband, Leonard J. Locke.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store