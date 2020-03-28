Home

Marie S. Tillman

Marie S. Tillman Notice
On March 20, 2020 Marie S. (nee Sloane) Tillman, beloved wife of the late James M. Tillman; devoted mother of Michael Tillman and Mary, Gregory Tillman and Siobhan Senier, and Jennifer Tillman; loving grandmother of Patricia, James, Clare, Michael, Sam and Mary Grace Tillman.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation: www.cbf.org or Catholic Charities of Baltimore:

www.catholiccharities-md.org
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 28, 2020
