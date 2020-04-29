|
|
Marie Scalco Patti, 94, of Lutherville, Maryland, passed away on April 27, 2020. Prior to her retirement in 1985, Mrs. Patti worked as an executive secretary for Fireman's Fund Insurance Company
Marie, beloved wife of the late Sebastiano Patti, was survived by her daughter Mary Jo Patti Higdon and her husband Jeffrey Higdon, her son, Anthony Patti and his wife Priscilla Patti. Mrs. Patti had six grandchildren, Elizabeth Patti Stasik (and her husband John Stasik), the late Regina Patti, Michael Patti (and his wife Lingling Sun Patti), Melissa Higdon Millard (and her husband Ashley Millard), Robert Higdon (and his wife Alice Mai), and Rachel Higdon. She had two great grandchildren Tiffany Sun Patti and Sophie Marie Higdon.
Private services and entombment will be held. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to , 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 29, 2020