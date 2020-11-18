On November 8, 2020, Marie Sharon Hill of Bridgeville DE; formerly of Easton, Forest Hill, and Baltimore, MD. She leaves behind a loving family headed by her two sons, Joshua O. Hill of Washington DC, and Matthew Hill of Linthicum Heights, MD, and their spouses K.K. Wong and Bethany Hill. She also leaves two adoring granddaughters, Katherine Irena and Juliet Marie. Also survived by niece Kelly Jordan and her family (of Maryland and Florida), and a nephew, Mark O'Connor, and his family of Curtis Bay, MD.



Visitation will be held on 11/22 from 2-3pm at Singleton Funeral Home in Glen Burnie. This will be followed by a short memorial service from 3-4pm. Due to COVID restrictions, the memorial for service will be by invitation only.



