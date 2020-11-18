1/
Marie Sharon Hill RN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On November 8, 2020, Marie Sharon Hill of Bridgeville DE; formerly of Easton, Forest Hill, and Baltimore, MD. She leaves behind a loving family headed by her two sons, Joshua O. Hill of Washington DC, and Matthew Hill of Linthicum Heights, MD, and their spouses K.K. Wong and Bethany Hill. She also leaves two adoring granddaughters, Katherine Irena and Juliet Marie. Also survived by niece Kelly Jordan and her family (of Maryland and Florida), and a nephew, Mark O'Connor, and his family of Curtis Bay, MD.

Visitation will be held on 11/22 from 2-3pm at Singleton Funeral Home in Glen Burnie. This will be followed by a short memorial service from 3-4pm. Due to COVID restrictions, the memorial for service will be by invitation only.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Singleton Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
22
Memorial service
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Singleton Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
410-766-7070
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved