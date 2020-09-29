1/
Marie Skazis
On September 27, 2020, Marie K. Skazis (nee Buczkowski) passed away; beloved wife of James Skazis; devoted mother of Michael Skazis and his wife Victoria; loving grandmother of Matthew, Jason, Adam and Brooke Skazis; sister of Carol Sweeney.

Visiting at the Lassahn Funeral Home, Inc., 7401 Belair Road (Overlea) on Wednesday 3-5 and 7-9 pm. Funeral services will be held at funeral home on Wednesday at 8 pm (face masks are required to enter the building). Interment will held privately

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Lassahn Funeral Home
SEP
30
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Lassahn Funeral Home
SEP
30
Funeral service
08:00 PM
Lassahn Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Lassahn Funeral Home
7401 Belair Road
Nottingham, MD 21236
410-665-2000
