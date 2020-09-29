Marie Skazis

On September 27, 2020, Marie K. Skazis (nee Buczkowski) passed away; beloved wife of James Skazis; devoted mother of Michael Skazis and his wife Victoria; loving grandmother of Matthew, Jason, Adam and Brooke Skazis; sister of Carol Sweeney.



Visiting at the Lassahn Funeral Home, Inc., 7401 Belair Road (Overlea) on Wednesday 3-5 and 7-9 pm. Funeral services will be held at funeral home on Wednesday at 8 pm (face masks are required to enter the building). Interment will held privately



