|
|
On June 10, 2019, Marie Paluch Stith, beloved wife of Wilmer Curtis Stith Jr.; devoted mother of Wilmer Curtis Stith III (Wendy) and Anastasia Stith Niehenke (David); loving grandmother of Jack, Sophia, Curtis, Christopher, and Grace Marie; dear sister of Peter Paluch (Lesia) and the late Anastasia Paluch; also survived by extended family and friends.A Memorial Service will be celebrated at The Cathedral of the Incarnation, 4 E University Pkwy, Baltimore, MD 21218, on Wednesday, June 19th, 10 AM. Inurnment Green Mount Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the at .
Published in Baltimore Sun from June 14 to June 16, 2019