Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Villa Assumpta
6401 North Charles Street
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Villa Assumpta
6401 North Charles Street
Wake
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
Villa Assumpta
6401 North Charles Street
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Chapel of Villa Assumpta
Sister Marie Sulpice Walsh SSND

Sister Marie Sulpice Walsh SSND Notice
On February 28, 2019, Sister Marie Sulpice Walsh, SSND, beloved member of the School Sisters of Notre Dame, dear daughter of the late John J. Walsh and Agnes Helen Dwayer. Also survived by nephews Michael, Tim and Brian Bateman. Friends may call at Villa Assumpta, 6401 North Charles Street on Thursday, March 7th from 3:30 to 5 and 6:30 to 8 PM. A Christian Wake Service will be held on Thursday evening at 7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday, March 8th, at 10 AM at the Chapel of Villa Assumpta. Interment at Villa Maria Cemetery, Glen Arm. Contributions in memory of Sister Marie Sulpice may be made to the School Sisters of Notre Dame, 6401 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21212. Arrangements by the family owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 2 to Mar. 6, 2019
