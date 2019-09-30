Home

Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Shrine of the Scared Heart, Mt. Washington
5800 Smith Ave.
Baltimore, MD
Marie Teresa (Terry) SWIFT
On September 28, 2019, Marie Teresa (Terry) Swift (nee Kilduff), beloved wife of the late John Brennan Swift, devoted mother of Kathleen Harmon and her husband Rick, Judith Cash and her husband Scott, Jay Swift and his wife Cindy and Larry Swift, dear sister of Fran Justice, Thomas Kilduff and Joseph Kilduff, loving grandmother of Jeb Aldrich, Matt Harmon, Ryan Cash and Dane Cash, cherished great-grandmother of Jacob Cooper Harmon. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and dearest friend Robin Lewis.

Friends may call at the family owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc. 6500 York Road (at Overbrook) on Tuesday from 3 to 5 PM. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Wednesday 10 AM at the Shrine of the Scared Heart, Mt. Washington, 5800 Smith Ave., Baltimore, MD 21209. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Enoch Pratt Library, 400 Cathedral Street, Baltimore, MD 21201, www.prattlibrary.org or Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminister, MD 21157, www.carrollhospice.org
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 30, 2019
