|
|
On May 14, 2019, Marie Theresa Spurrier née Dannelly, beloved wife of John F. Spurrier; devoted mother of Kevin G. Spurrier, Marc W. Spurrier (Dana), and the late Eric M. Spurrier (Kimberly D.); grandmother of Kayla, Kaiden, and Landin, sister of Grant S. Dannelly (Beverly J.), Nancy Ann Rogers, and David Edward Dannelly (Phylaine).A memorial gathering will be held on Tuesday, May 21, from 6 -9 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 11605 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117. Interment is private.In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Serving Maryland and Delaware, Heaver Plaza, 1301 York Road, Suite 209, Lutherville, MD 21093.Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 16 to May 19, 2019