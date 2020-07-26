1/
Marie Virginia Mulgrew
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On July 21, 2020, Marie Virginia Mulgrew (nee Kelly), beloved wife of the late Thomas M. Mulgrew; devoted mother of Thomas M. Mulgrew, Jr. and the late Linda Spence; Loving grandmother of James Enders, Kelly Stinson, Thomas M. Mulgrew, III and Meagan Magagna.

Funeral Service and Interment Private. Contributions may be made to Gilchrist Hospice 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. Arrangements by Leonard J. Ruck, Inc. www.ruckfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leonard J. Ruck Funeral Home, Inc. - Baltimore
5305 Harford Road
Baltimore, MD 21214
410-426-1517
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 25, 2020
Mr. and Mrs. Mulgrew were very kind to all of the young people visiting their home on Richmond Ave. in the 60's . I personally experienced a great kindness as I entered military service - that being a picture of myself as a very young sailor placed on the mantle. I was touched, and later learned it to be a vestige of respect from past wars.
Years later Mrs. Mulgrew would be seen at various Irish events, parading with the 10th Ward, or attending a festival or bullroast. And she always wore a grand smile! Safe journey Mrs. Mulgrew!
Tom Kelleher
Friend
July 24, 2020
My late wife, Betty Hebb Terrett was very close to her cousin Marie and Marie spent a lot of the summers with Betsy and her family, They will now be united in heaven.
I extend my sincere sympathy to Tom and his family on the loss of his mother.
Stuart Terrett
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved