Mr. and Mrs. Mulgrew were very kind to all of the young people visiting their home on Richmond Ave. in the 60's . I personally experienced a great kindness as I entered military service - that being a picture of myself as a very young sailor placed on the mantle. I was touched, and later learned it to be a vestige of respect from past wars.

Years later Mrs. Mulgrew would be seen at various Irish events, parading with the 10th Ward, or attending a festival or bullroast. And she always wore a grand smile! Safe journey Mrs. Mulgrew!

Tom Kelleher

Friend