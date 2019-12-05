Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Memorial Presbyterian Church
10600 Shaker Drive
Columbia, MD
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Phillips
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Washington Phillips

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie Washington Phillips Notice
On November 10, 2019: MARIE W. PHILLIPS of Columbia, MD; beloved wife of Treadwell Phillips; devoted mother of Jerryl (Brenda) Payne, Jerilynn Payne, Cheryl Phillips, and Deryk (Angel) Phillips; dedicated grandmother to Lance (Maricel) Adams, Jeremyah Payne, Justyn (Angelica) Payne, Bryanna Payne, Denver Phillips, and Gage Phillips; and blessed great-grandmother of Ricardo Adams, Lucia Adams, and Sofia Adams. She is survived by a host of loving relatives and friends.

On Friday, December 6, 2019 at 11:00 am, family and friends will gather In Witness to the Resurrection and In Gratitude to God for the Life of Marie W. Phillips at Christ Memorial Presbyterian Church 10600 Shaker Drive Columbia, MD 21046.

Donations to celebrate the legacy of Marie W. Phillips may be made to Christ Memorial Presbyterian Church (CMPC) earmarked LOGOS (an intergenerational program), Memorial Garden, or Building Fund and mailed to the church address above.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -