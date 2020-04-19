|
Marie Weiss (nee Goldblum), of Owings Mills, MD, passed away on April 18, 2020 at the age of 93. She is survived by her cherished son, Paul (Jean) Weiss; grandchildren, Benjie (Amanda) Weiss and Nicole Weiss (Dominic Toscano); and great-grandchildren, Dominic "DJ" Toscano, Jr., Grayson Toscano, Taylor Toscano, Destiny Toscano, Cody Weiss, Connor Bailey, and Declan Bailey. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Sam Weiss; siblings, who were taken from her during the Holocaust; and parents, Kuba and Pola Goldblum.
Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, 100 Raoul Wallenberg Place S.W., Washington, DC 20024. For any contributions made, please direct cards to: Paul Weiss, 233 Cedarmere Circle, Owings Mills, MD 21117.
