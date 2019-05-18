Home

Donaldson Funeral Home, P. A.
313 Talbott Avenue
Laurel, MD 20707
301-725-1690
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Donaldson Funeral Home, P. A.
313 Talbott Avenue
Laurel, MD 20707
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Donaldson Funeral Home, P. A.
313 Talbott Avenue
Laurel, MD 20707
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:30 AM
Saint Mary of the Mills Catholic Church
Marie Antoinette DeCarlo Welsh passed away on May 15, 2019. Marie was the beloved wife of 62 years to Warren Welsh; devoted mother of Barbara Costello and Carmela Parrott; loving grandmother of Nicky, Carly and Emily. Marie was predeceased by her brothers Tony and Frank DeCarlo and her granddaughter Abby. Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the Donaldson Funeral Home, P.A. 313 Talbott Avenue Laurel, Maryland 20707 on Thursday, May 23rd from 2-4 & 6-8 pm. A funeral mass will be held at Saint Mary of the Mills Catholic Church on Friday, May 24th at 10:30 am. Interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Online condolences at
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 18 to May 23, 2019
