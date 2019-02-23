Home

Marie Wisniewski Hall Notice
On February 20, 2019, Marie Wisniewski Hall, beloved wife of the late John P. Hall; beloved mother of John A. Hall and his wife Josephine; dear sister of Joseph Wisniewski and his wife Fran and the late Edward Wisniewski and his wife Jean, Mildred Wagner and her husband John, George Wisniewski and his wife Helena and Cecilia Hartle and her husband Jack; loving grandmother of John Patrick Hall and his wife Mattie and Stephen Wyatt Hall.Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc. 9705 Belair Road (at Forge Rd.) on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 pm. A funeral mass will be celebrated at the St. Ignatius Historic Church, Hickory on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 10:30 am with interment to follow at the Parkwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , Maryland, 303 International Circle, #390, Hunt Valley, Maryland 21030. Online condolences may be left at funeral home website.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019
