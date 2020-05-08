On May 5, 2020 , Mrs. Marildia Pearl Furches passed away in Shrewsbury, PA. She was born in Tazewell, VA February 16, 1924 to John Henry Mitchell and Mary Magdalene Crouse. One of 6 children, she is survived by 2 sisters, Mary Belle Dowden of Centerburg, OH and Lorena Foster of Talbott, TN.
Pearl, as she was known to family and friends, moved to Maryland in the early 1940's and worked for the Glenn L. Martin Aircraft Factory in Middle River, MD during World War II. It was here that she met her husband, William Harold Furches, deceased. She also worked for the Bata Shoe Company in Belcamp, MD for more than 20 years.
Pearl and her husband of 47 years raised 3 sons: Lloyd Harold Furches of New Freedom, PA; Michael Duane Furches of White Hall, MD, (deceased); and Danny Lee Furches of Columbia, MD. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandsons.
Pearl and Harold moved to Morristown, TN from Dublin, MD in 1984. She was a member of the Evangelical Methodist Church in Dublin and then became an active member of the Open Door Baptist Church in Morristown for almost 30 years.
Pearl was a volunteer with the Department of Social Services in Morristown for over 25 years and especially enjoyed working with Toys for Tots. She also served as a member of the Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System Auxiliary for 19 years.
A public viewing will be held at Harkins Funeral Home, 600 Main St., Delta, PA on Friday, May 8 from 2 to 4 pm.
To comply with regulations, and for the safety of all, please remain in your vehicles until directed to enter and pay your respects.
Graveside services and interment will be held at the Sunderland Cemetery in Talbott, TN on Monday, May 11th at 11 AM.
Reverend Mark Burford will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the
SpritTrust Lutheran Office of Philanthropy
1050 Pennsylvania Avenue
York, Pa 17404
For directions or to send condolences, please visit www.harkinsfuneralhome.com or call 800-550-5915
Pearl, as she was known to family and friends, moved to Maryland in the early 1940's and worked for the Glenn L. Martin Aircraft Factory in Middle River, MD during World War II. It was here that she met her husband, William Harold Furches, deceased. She also worked for the Bata Shoe Company in Belcamp, MD for more than 20 years.
Pearl and her husband of 47 years raised 3 sons: Lloyd Harold Furches of New Freedom, PA; Michael Duane Furches of White Hall, MD, (deceased); and Danny Lee Furches of Columbia, MD. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandsons.
Pearl and Harold moved to Morristown, TN from Dublin, MD in 1984. She was a member of the Evangelical Methodist Church in Dublin and then became an active member of the Open Door Baptist Church in Morristown for almost 30 years.
Pearl was a volunteer with the Department of Social Services in Morristown for over 25 years and especially enjoyed working with Toys for Tots. She also served as a member of the Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System Auxiliary for 19 years.
A public viewing will be held at Harkins Funeral Home, 600 Main St., Delta, PA on Friday, May 8 from 2 to 4 pm.
To comply with regulations, and for the safety of all, please remain in your vehicles until directed to enter and pay your respects.
Graveside services and interment will be held at the Sunderland Cemetery in Talbott, TN on Monday, May 11th at 11 AM.
Reverend Mark Burford will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the
SpritTrust Lutheran Office of Philanthropy
1050 Pennsylvania Avenue
York, Pa 17404
For directions or to send condolences, please visit www.harkinsfuneralhome.com or call 800-550-5915
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 8, 2020.