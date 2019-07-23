Marilyn Whipple Aldrich, age 89, of Hanover, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Homewood at Plum Creek, Hanover.



Born September 30, 1929 in Evanston, Illinois. She was the daughter of the late Leonard Austin Whipple and Margaret Mohr Whipple. She was the wife of Malcolm S. Aldrich. They were married on May 30, 1952 and just recently celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary.



Marilyn was a multifaceted artist. She created paintings in acrylics from age 9 to 19. Her family, friends and church benefited from her sewing, knitting, crocheting and counted cross-stitch expertise. NIC units and cancer centers were often gifted with her wide variety of knitted caps.



And yet, her most outstanding achievements were devoted wife, loving mother and loyal friend.



Surviving in addition to her husband are her four children, Ann S. Robinson, David M. Aldrich, Carolyn L. Brown and Ruth M. Tutin and her three grandchildren, Lorilyn M. Linger, Luke D. Tutin and Melanie A. Tutin. She is also survived by her lifelong friend, Catherine Melfi.



Those desiring may make memorial donations to the Homewood Benevolence Fund; 425 Westminster Avenue; Hanover, PA 17331.



Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzel Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Hanover.



Published in Baltimore Sun on July 23, 2019