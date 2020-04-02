|
On March 31, 2020, Marilyn Anne Derda (nee Novotny), beloved wife of Melvin M. Derda, Sr.; loving mother of Robert Andrew Barbarino; dear grandmother of Robert Allen Barbarino; loving sister of Robert Novotny and his late wife Dorothy and her late sister Elizabeth Haas and her husband Edward; step-mother of Melvin M. Derda, Jr., Kenneth Derda and his wife Deb and the late Cynthia Messina; step-grandmother of Kenneth, Jr. and his wife Leslie, Corey, Samantha and Lauren Messina and Jessica Clevenger; step-great-grandmother of Silis and Kira. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . Arrangements by Leonard J. Ruck, Inc.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 2, 2020