Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Derda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Anne Derda

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn Anne Derda Notice
On March 31, 2020, Marilyn Anne Derda (nee Novotny), beloved wife of Melvin M. Derda, Sr.; loving mother of Robert Andrew Barbarino; dear grandmother of Robert Allen Barbarino; loving sister of Robert Novotny and his late wife Dorothy and her late sister Elizabeth Haas and her husband Edward; step-mother of Melvin M. Derda, Jr., Kenneth Derda and his wife Deb and the late Cynthia Messina; step-grandmother of Kenneth, Jr. and his wife Leslie, Corey, Samantha and Lauren Messina and Jessica Clevenger; step-great-grandmother of Silis and Kira. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . Arrangements by Leonard J. Ruck, Inc.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -