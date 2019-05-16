Marilyn F. Ardolini, age 81, passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019 with her loved ones by her side. Marilyn was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family. Born in New York on September 19, 1937 to Joseph and Marie Mongelli, Marilyn is survived by her husband of 61 years, Charles Ardolini; her daughter Denise Trainer and her husband David; her son Charles Ardolini Jr. and his wife Patti; her daughter Susan Ardolini; her grandchildren, Christopher, Lauren, Kristen, Ashley, Mackenzie and Cade; her brother Robert Mongelli, and many nieces and nephews.A funeral mass will be held at St. Mary of the Mills Catholic Church, 114 St. Mary's Place, Laurel, MD 20707 on Thursday, May 23 at 10:30 AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that monetary or blood donations be made in Marilyn's name to the American Red Cross. Online condolences may be left at https://www.donaldsonclarksville.com/ Published in Baltimore Sun from May 16 to May 23, 2019