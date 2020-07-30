On July 28, 2020, Marilyn E. Henning (nee Earling); beloved wife of the late Howard "Doc" Henning; devoted mother of Gwen Burke and her husband Charles, Gail Owens, Joyce Cole and her husband Dave, Howard "Mark" Henning and his wife Betsey; Linda Henning, and Paul Henning and his wife Jackie; cherished grandmother of Melissa Cullum, Amanda Henning, Ryan Burke, Ben Rutkowski, Lauren Rodriguez, Austin Rutkowski, Jackie Cole, Nick Cole, Megan Henning, and Alli Henning; dear great-grandmother of Chrystian-James Cullum, Willow Rutkowski, Hudson Rutkowski, and Tony Rodriguez; loving daughter of the late Duke and Margaret Earling (nee Minnick); dear sister of Dennis Earling and his wife Delores, Irene Wood and her husband Roy, and Lois Kelley and her husband the late Pat. Also survived by other loving family members and friends.
Friends may call at family owned Bruzdzinski Funeral Home P. A. at 1407 Old Eastern Avenue, Essex at route 702 (beltway exit 36) on Saturday from 9:00 am to 11:00 am. Funeral services and interment private. Please follow social distancing guidelines and please wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Marilyn's name to the charity of your choice
.