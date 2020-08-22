1/1
Marilyn Furman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn "Mickey" Furman (nee Barlow), 94, of Baltimore, MD passed away on Friday, August 21st, 2020. She is survived by her children, Bertram (Kare) Furman and Arlene M. Furman (Jack Nestor); grandchildren, Harry Nestor and Hayley Nestor. She was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Howard A. Furman and her parents, Anna and Louis Barlow.

Mickey was beloved and will be missed by many. She was an avid Mah Jong and Rummie Kube player, usually playing 3 or 4 games a week. In Millville, DE, where she lived with her husband, Howard, there is a restaurant that has a plaque in the room where Mickey and her friends played Mah Jong weekly.

Later in life, when she moved back to Baltimore, she found new friends and continued to play. She met our Dad while ice skating, which they continued to do together for many years. She worked with and helped our Dad in his optometry business in Salisbury, MD. She lived a full life and we will miss her dearly.

Services are private. Please omit flowers.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sol Levinson & Bros
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved