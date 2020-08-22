Marilyn Furman

Marilyn "Mickey" Furman (nee Barlow), 94, of Baltimore, MD passed away on Friday, August 21st, 2020. She is survived by her children, Bertram (Kare) Furman and Arlene M. Furman (Jack Nestor); grandchildren, Harry Nestor and Hayley Nestor. She was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Howard A. Furman and her parents, Anna and Louis Barlow.



Mickey was beloved and will be missed by many. She was an avid Mah Jong and Rummie Kube player, usually playing 3 or 4 games a week. In Millville, DE, where she lived with her husband, Howard, there is a restaurant that has a plaque in the room where Mickey and her friends played Mah Jong weekly.



Later in life, when she moved back to Baltimore, she found new friends and continued to play. She met our Dad while ice skating, which they continued to do together for many years. She worked with and helped our Dad in his optometry business in Salisbury, MD. She lived a full life and we will miss her dearly.



Services are private. Please omit flowers.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store