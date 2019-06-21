Home

Fellowship Chapel
3821 Federal Hill Rd
Jarrettsville, MD 21084
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Fellowship Chapel
3821 Federal Hill Rd
Jarrettsville, MD
Marilyn Grace Wunner


Marilyn Grace Wunner
Marilyn Grace

Wunner



Riverton, NJ - Marilyn Grace Wunner, 85, beloved wife of the late Arthur J Wunner, Jr., passed away peacefully on June 7, 2019 at Riverview Estates. Marilyn was born in Sanford, Maine on December 12, 1933 to Edward Joseph and Elsie May (Wells) Legere.

A graduate of Becker College (Worcester, MA), Lynn was an active leader in her community. She will be remembered as a loving wife and mother. As a devout Christian, she served God through her prison ministry and bible study groups.

She is survived by her brother David Legere, sons Stephen (Nancy) Sebastian of Moorestown, NJ, Kenneth (Virginia) Sebastian of Fredericksburg, VA, David Sebastian of Southampton, PA and her eight grandchildren, Robert, Thomas (Emily), Katherine, Amanda, Rebecca (Matthew), Daniel, William and Mya.

Memorial Service will be held at Fellowship Chapel on Saturday, July 6th at 11:00am, 3821 Federal Hill Rd, Jarrettsville, MD 21084.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Fellowship Chapel, P.O. Box 113, Jarrettsville, MD 21084 or Riverview Estates, 303 Bank Ave, Riverton, NJ 08077.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 21, 2019
