Marilyn Iris Heyman (nee Simons), age 81, passed away on May 8, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Stanley Heyman; her cherished children, Frederic (Tammy) Heyman, and Bill (Andrea) Heyman; dear brother, Howard (Dora) Simons; and adored grandchildren, Adam, Ethan, Ari, Gabriel and Elana Heyman. She is survived by many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. She was predeceased by her parents, Frank and Mindel Simons. The family is most grateful for the kindness and care given to her by her devoted caregiver, Kitty Lemon. Marilyn's life was devoted, first and foremost, to her husband, children, and grandchildren, all of whom always came first. Her love of Judaism was always an important part of her life and the sacred holidays will surely not be the same without her.



Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Beth Tfiloh Dahan Community School, 3300 Old Court Road, Baltimore, MD 21208. A celebration of life will be held at a later date when circumstances allow.



