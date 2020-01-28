Home

Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
3:00 PM
Marilyn Holzman

Marilyn Holzman Notice
Marilyn Ruth Holzman (nee Kessler), of Baltimore, MD, passed away on Jan. 27, 2020, at the age of 89. She is survived by her loving son, David Holzman (Robin Heller), and granddaughter, Sadie Holzman. She was predeceased by her husband, Charles Holzman and parents, Nettie and Morris Kessler.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Wednesday, January 29, at 3 pm. Interment Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery - Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to , 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220. In mourning at 7 Slade Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21208, immediately following interment, Wednesday only.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
