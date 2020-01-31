|
Marilyn Judith (aka "Judy"), age 73, passed away peacefully January 27, 2020. She was born on January 30, 1946 in Cumberland, Maryland. She was married to the love of her life, Dennis Warden Hiller who preceded her in death in 2014.
Judy is survived by her daughters and their spouses, Dora and Rob Walters of Gatesville, Danette and Tony Racey of Nottingham and Denise Hiller of Belcamp.
Judy was the loving grandmother of Holley Maliniak, Rachele McLoughlin, Cal Hiller, Patrick Wynne, Montana McCaffrey and Kyra Kozlowski; plus three great-grandchildren. Dear sisters Bettie Bontrager, Carole Perkins and late brother John Gilbert, plus her many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will honor Judy's life with due notice of time and place given.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 31, 2020