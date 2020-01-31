Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Hiller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Judith (Gilbert) Hiller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn Judith (Gilbert) Hiller Notice
Marilyn Judith (aka "Judy"), age 73, passed away peacefully January 27, 2020. She was born on January 30, 1946 in Cumberland, Maryland. She was married to the love of her life, Dennis Warden Hiller who preceded her in death in 2014.

Judy is survived by her daughters and their spouses, Dora and Rob Walters of Gatesville, Danette and Tony Racey of Nottingham and Denise Hiller of Belcamp.

Judy was the loving grandmother of Holley Maliniak, Rachele McLoughlin, Cal Hiller, Patrick Wynne, Montana McCaffrey and Kyra Kozlowski; plus three great-grandchildren. Dear sisters Bettie Bontrager, Carole Perkins and late brother John Gilbert, plus her many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will honor Judy's life with due notice of time and place given.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -