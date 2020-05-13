Marilyn Kinstlinger
Marilyn Kinstlinger (nee Wiseman), of Baltimore, MD, passed away on May 12, 2020, due to complications from Parkinson's, at the age of 88. She is survived by her husband of 53 happy and loving years, Jack Kinstlinger; sons, Michael Kinstlinger (Amy Gross) and Jeremy (Melissa) Kinstlinger; and grandchildren, Gabriel, Samuel, Sari and Remy Kinstlinger. She was predeceased by her parents, Sophie and Morris Wiseman, and sister, Helen Shomron.

Marilyn was a graduate of Boston University, member of Beth Tfiloh Congregation and a life member of Hadassah.

Funeral services and interment are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Jewish National Fund, 78 Randall Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY 11570.

Published in Baltimore Sun from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
