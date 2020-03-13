|
Marilyn Higgins Rippey, a homemaker and Baltimore City advocate and volunteer, died March 9th of complications stemming from congestive heart failure at St. Agnes Hospital. She was 81.
Born in Elizabeth, New Jersey and raised in Bethlehem, PA., Marilyn received her bachelor's degree in Sociology from the University of Colorado in 1961.
She and her then husband moved to the Baltimore area, settling in Baltimore County. After raising her two sons, Marilyn acted on her love for Baltimore City and volunteered downtown at the Baltimore Visitors Center, helping tourists enjoy the city. She particularly loved the then Visitor's Center location on Pratt Street across from the brand-new Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Marilyn enjoyed cooking and entertaining, loved international travel, and took every opportunity to enjoy Baltimore's wonderful restaurants, historic neighborhoods, and art museums. She eventually settled in the Charlestown Retirement Community in Catonsville.
Marilyn is survived by her son Scott Rippey of New Market; son and daughter-in-law Kent Rippey and Mary Rippey of Las Vegas, NV; ex-husband Bruce Rippey of Glen Arm; and grandchildren Megan, Colleen, Ryan, Chris, Jan, and Jill.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the in Marilyn's name.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. March 16 at the Owen Brown Interfaith Center, 7246 Cradlerock Way, Columbia.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 13, 2020