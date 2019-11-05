Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
1:30 PM
Arlington Cemetery - Chizuk Amuno Congregation
Marilyn Zimmerman Notice
Marilyn Zimmerman (nee Eisenstein), of Baltimore, MD, passed away on November 4, 2019, at the age of 91. She is survived by her children, Wendy Eileen Zimmerman, Amy Sue (Paul) Nochumowitz, and Wayne Charles (Carol) Zimmerman, grandchildren, Jayne Hope (Jonathan) Havens, Ross Adam (Lisa) Nochumowitz, Ethan Shale (Jessica) Nochumowitz, Drew Hunter (Maya) Bloomberg, Carly Gae (Michael) McCoy, Rachel Marie Zimmerman (Greg D'Addaro), Nicole Lauren Zimmerman, and Scott David Zimmerman, great-grandchildren, Sidney Ellis Havens, Ivy Maris Havens, Hank Ian Assist Nochumowitz, Mack Flynn Nochumowitz, and Mika Isabella Bloomberg. Mrs. Zimmerman was predeceased by her loving husband, Irvin Zimmerman, brother, Myles Eisenstein, and parents, Anna and Harry Eisenstein.

Funeral services and interment will be held at Arlington Cemetery - Chizuk Amuno Congregation N. Rogers Ave on Tuesday, November 5, at 1:30 pm. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. In mourning at 3704 N. Charles St., Unit 1601, Baltimore, MD 21218, immediately following interment.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 5, 2019
