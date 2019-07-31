Home

Mario A. "Tony" LaScola

Tony LaScola (age 55), of Forrest Hill, Md., was taken away from us too soon on Saturday July 20, 2019. Tony was the devoted father of Alex, Michael and Alyson LaScola; the beloved son of Mario and Beverly LaScola (both deceased); and the brother to Sharon Mullen (deceased) (John; deceased), Donna Connors (Chris), Denise Nolan (Tommy), Gina Price (Harry), Anita Buckingham (Kenny), Janet Hancheruk (Michael), and Lynda Folk (Gary). Tony also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Memorial contributions may be made to the of Maryland.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 31, 2019
